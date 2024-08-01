Trouba’s first art gallery 'Landing My Mark' opens in Manhattan

Jacob Trouba is “landing his mark” in the art world.

The New York Rangers captain’s art exhibition titled “Landing My Mark” opened at Harper’s Gallery in Manhattan on Thursday.

Ten original pieces by Trouba are featured in the exhibit. Seven of the pieces are made from imprints of the veteran defenseman’s body checking into the canvas. The other three pieces are hand paintings by Trouba of a faceoff dot, a net and a painting titled “Wheat.”

A display of Trouba's painted hockey gear used for the art pieces is aslo featured in the gallery.