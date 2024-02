A couple New Jersey Devils legends got things going ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur performed the ceremonial puck drop before the Devils played against the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Brodeur wore a Devils Stadium Series jersey as he dropped the puck between Devils captain Nico Hischier and Flyers captain Sean Couturier.