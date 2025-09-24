Xhekaj’s mother tears up after forward scores in preseason game

After the game, Florian talked about the moment his mother surprised them.

"I came out of my room for my pregame nap, and I see her in there, and, you know, she got emotional," Florian said. "I think it was a really big moment for her to see her two boys playing a game. So, yeah, it's, it's special for her to come out here."

Arber netted an empty net goal to complete the memorable night for the Xhekaj family. The Canadiens defenseman was happy his mother was in the stands to watch their dreams come true.

“My parents have sacrificed everything for me and my brother their whole lives, like sleeping in the car, driving us to Toronto for every practice, late nights and tournaments, and dumping every single ounce of money they have into me and Florian, and I think for her to be there and to see where we've come, I think it's, it's a pretty special moment,” Arber said