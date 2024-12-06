McDavid honored pregame for reaching 1,000 NHL points

Oilers acknowledge captain’s achievement with ceremony, golden stick

McDavid celebrates reaching 1,000 career points prior to the matchup against the Blue Jackets

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- It was a family affair for Connor McDavid who was honored at Rogers Place on Thursday for reaching 1,000 NHL points.

The Edmonton Oilers captain became the fourth fastest player to achieve the milestone with a goal against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 14, in a 3-2 overtime win. McDavid reached 1,000 points in 659 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656). McDavid is the 99th player in NHL history to record at least 1,000 points.

With his father Brian, mother Kelly, wife Lauren Kyle, along with their dog Lenard, McDavid was honored prior to the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“The pace he hit is remarkable, especially this era of hockey,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said prior to the game. “To be able hit 1,000 points well before 1,000 games played is pretty insane. I think it’s a milestone that as much as our team, as much as our fans, everyone around the League can celebrate. That’s a pretty insane accomplishment.”

To commemorate the achievement, McDavid was presented a golden stick by the Oilers CEO and President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson along with an award from the NHL, presented by Edmonton general manager Stan Bowman. Lenard was presented with a golden bone by Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation also presented a $50,000 check to the Ben Stelter Foundation on behalf of McDavid. Stelter died at the age of six on Aug. 9, 2022 from Glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer. He had befriended McDavid and the Oilers during the 2021-2022 season and became an inspiration to the entire city during Edmonton’s run to the Western Conference Final in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

McDavid, 28, was selected No. 1 by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft. A video tribute prior to the presentations highlighted his first NHL point and then his road to 1,000.

In his 10th season with the Oilers, McDavid has registered 100 or more points seven times. He’s won the Hart Trophy as most valuable player three times (2017, 2021, 2023), the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player, as voted by his peers, four times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2023), the Art Ross Trophy as leading scorer five times (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) and the Rocket Richard Trophy as top goal scorer (2023).

“It’ll be nice to have some family out there,” McDavid said before the game. “It’s nice to see them get recognized as well. They’ve had just a big a hand in this as anybody. It’s nice to have them here and see them out there on the ice.”

