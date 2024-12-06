McDavid honored pregame for reaching 1,000 NHL points

EDMONTON -- It was a family affair for Connor McDavid who was honored at Rogers Place on Thursday for reaching 1,000 NHL points.

The Edmonton Oilers captain became the fourth fastest player to achieve the milestone with a goal against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 14, in a 3-2 overtime win. McDavid reached 1,000 points in 659 games, behind Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513), and Mike Bossy (656). McDavid is the 99th player in NHL history to record at least 1,000 points.

With his father Brian, mother Kelly, wife Lauren Kyle, along with their dog Lenard, McDavid was honored prior to the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“The pace he hit is remarkable, especially this era of hockey,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said prior to the game. “To be able hit 1,000 points well before 1,000 games played is pretty insane. I think it’s a milestone that as much as our team, as much as our fans, everyone around the League can celebrate. That’s a pretty insane accomplishment.”