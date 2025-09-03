Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Red Wings captain talks new season, Michigan ties with announcers

Larkin on Tigers broadcast

© Detroit Tigers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

With the NHL season just about a month away, Dylan Larkin described his feelings about the upcoming year in one word:

“Excitement,” the Detroit Red Wings captain said.

The 29-year-old forward spent an inning of the Detroit Tigers game on Tuesday in the broadcast booth talking about the new season, as well as touching on his Michigan ties (Larkin was born and raised in Waterford, Michigan) and his life as a new dad.

“Going into a new season, you always have that excitement,” Larkin said. “Eighty-two games of anything. Fresh slate.

“Guys are starting to come back into town. … Young guys are coming in and looking good. I’m excited about the group.”

Larkin went on to talk about the identity of this year’s roster, comparing them to the Tigers team he was watching at the time.

“Young,” he said. “Similar to these guys out here (the Tigers). Especially last year where they kind of came out of nowhere and made that run. … We’re going to have some guys who are going to come up and impress and hopefully solidify themselves as roster players for a bright future for their careers and our team.”

Growing up just outside of Detroit, Larkin has always been a Tigers and Red Wings fan and said on the broadcast he cherishes that connection with the area and teams.

Larkin isn’t the only Red Wings player with Michigan ties; seven players, including the captain, were born in Michigan.

“It is very cool with the ties,” Larkin said. “We all talk about it. Another cool thing is the guys from Europe and we bring them to Tigers games or Lions games and now they’re fans and they support it. They might not know what’s going on in a baseball game but they wear their Tigers gear and they’re proud. It’s very special to have ties here.”

One of the highlights of the offseason for Larkin was the birth of his first daughter, Lennyn Marie Larkin, at the end of May.

“It’s been awesome,” Larkin said of becoming a father. “I’ve been home a lot. Perfect timing; end of May our season was over. It’s been truly amazing.”

The Tigers have been one of the top teams in the MLB this season and, despite the loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday, currently lead their division going into the home stretch of the baseball season.

No better way for Larkin to wind down his offseason than by spending the day with a successful Detroit sports team.

Related Content

Detroit Tigers players wear Fedorov jerseys to ballpark

Short Shifts

Hurricanes unveil new away jersey design

Rangers place Centennial Year logo on ice

Zadorov gets his 1st hole-in-one at Florida golf course

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Tanev brothers visit Toronto Blue Jays before MLB game

Merzlikins gets No. 13 tattoo in memory of Gaudreau 

Sharks to give away Celebrini, Smith sleepover bobblehead on Opening Night

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World

NHL stars offseason roundup: Sporty Summer

Ekblad brings Stanley Cup to former OHL arena in Barrie

D.C. farm to open Ovechkin-inspired corn maze

Blashill visits Wrigley Field to throw out 1st pitch

Bennett poses with Stanley Cup in front of childhood poster of trophy

Reinhart trains with Stanley Cup in Vancouver

Detroit Tigers players wear Fedorov jerseys to ballpark

Swift, Kelce enjoy a good otter highlight, just like Stars fans

Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

Sturm spends day with Stanley Cup in Germany