Larkin joins Tigers broadcast booth during MLB game

Larkin went on to talk about the identity of this year’s roster, comparing them to the Tigers team he was watching at the time.

“Young,” he said. “Similar to these guys out here (the Tigers). Especially last year where they kind of came out of nowhere and made that run. … We’re going to have some guys who are going to come up and impress and hopefully solidify themselves as roster players for a bright future for their careers and our team.”

Growing up just outside of Detroit, Larkin has always been a Tigers and Red Wings fan and said on the broadcast he cherishes that connection with the area and teams.

Larkin isn’t the only Red Wings player with Michigan ties; seven players, including the captain, were born in Michigan.

“It is very cool with the ties,” Larkin said. “We all talk about it. Another cool thing is the guys from Europe and we bring them to Tigers games or Lions games and now they’re fans and they support it. They might not know what’s going on in a baseball game but they wear their Tigers gear and they’re proud. It’s very special to have ties here.”

One of the highlights of the offseason for Larkin was the birth of his first daughter, Lennyn Marie Larkin, at the end of May.

“It’s been awesome,” Larkin said of becoming a father. “I’ve been home a lot. Perfect timing; end of May our season was over. It’s been truly amazing.”