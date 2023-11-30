Banks, Subban talk nostalgia, authenticity with 'The Black Ice Collection'

“I'm just happy to see the NHL store loaded with people like this, people from all different walks of life,” Subban told NHL.com at the event. “And I think that when you pick up the authenticity with a brand like Starter and what it represents in sports, hockey now has done something collaborative in a very niche way and it’s pretty special.”

For Banks, the new brand is about the nostalgia that it brings to athletes. The name “Black Ice” is meant to encapsulate youth players starting their hockey careers in parks and on frozen lakes. Banks himself, while he ended up going the football route, spent part of his youth on skates.

“I grew up trying to play, anyway,” Banks joked at the event. “If you talk to any hockey player, even today's hockey player, they'll tell you they learned playing on a frozen lake or in a park. We wanted to get back, in a stylish way, to the essence of no frills with fashion.”

In addition to sweatshirts and jackets, the line includes thermal shorts, pullovers, as well as other gear to wear out on the ice.