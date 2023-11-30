Banks, Subban talk nostalgia, authenticity with 'The Black Ice Collection'

For former NHL star P.K. Subban, the new “Black Ice Collection” is synonymous with authenticity.
The authenticity represented by Starter, the iconic sports apparel brand that hit its peak in the 1990s and is now making a comeback in the sports world thanks in part to the new NHL fashion line.
Subban, rocking one of the stylish new jackets, made an appearance at the NHL Shop in New York City on Wednesday for the release party. He joined the Michael Kay Show, which broadcasted its show from the store, then participated in a panel with former New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks, who’s company G-III partnered with Starter on the new line.