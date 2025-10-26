Former Bruins announcer Jack Edwards honored as ‘Fan of the Game’

Beloved commentator retired in 2024, fired up TD Garden crowd during game

Jack Edwards Fan of the Game
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Bad news for fans at TD Garden who were hoping to get selected as the “Fan of the Game,” good news for everyone else.

During Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche, former Bruins announcer Jack Edwards was featured on the big screen as the team’s “Fan of the Game.”

Edwards wasn’t shy in front of the camera, standing up and firing up the crowd.

Edwards spent 19 seasons as the voice of the Bruins on New England Sports Network and announced his retirement in April 2024. A New England native, Edwards is a life-long Bruins fan and called his job as the team's play-by-play announcer his “dream job.”

Known for his high energy and phrases such as “tumbling muffin” and “high above the ice,” Edwards has been a broadcaster for a total of 45 years before his retirement.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Edwards said in a statement announcing his retirement. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

On Saturday, he was, of course, welcomed back to TD Garden with open arms, and there’s little doubt that will be the case for a long, long time.

