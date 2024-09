The Anaheim Ducks were quacking the bats before the Los Angeles Angels game on Friday.

The Ducks participated in batting practice alongside the MLB team before their game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.

Radko Gudas, Olen Zellweger, Frank Vatrano, Robby Fabbri, Jackson LaCombe and Lukas Dostal showed off their baseball skills as the Angels hosted Ducks Night during the game.