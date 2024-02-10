Zadorov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

Nikita Zadorov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday.

The Vancouver Canucks defenseman is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 4:11 of the second period in the Canucks’ 4-3 overtime loss. Zadorov received a match penalty on the play. Raymond left the game but returned later in the period.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: illegal check to the head. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.