Nylander extends point streak, scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Wild at Global Series

William Nylander finished his homecoming with an exclamation point.
Nylander extended his point streak to 17 games with the overtime winner and an assist when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm on Sunday to complete the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.
"It's pretty special to get the OT winner there," Nylander said. "It was a great four points for us here."
On the winning goal, Nylander rushed from inside his blue line, attacked the three Wild players in front of him and scored after avoiding a poke check from goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to win the game at 3:09.
"He's got such confidence and swagger here now that he is just feeling like he can turn a game at any point in time," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "He stepped up in big moments and was a huge part of why we got four points here."