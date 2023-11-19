Nylander extends point streak, scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Wild at Global Series

Nylander, who said he bought more than 90 tickets for family and friends who wanted to see him compete in his hometown as a NHL player for the first time, had five points (two goals, three assists) in the two games.

"You know he has the skill and the moves to pull it off," Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner said. "Great power move to get to the net and a nice little flick shot."

It was the fourth and final game of the 2023 Global Series Sweden, which also featured the Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings.

"It's a fitting end to the week for sure, for us, for Willie, for the fans, for the city, the country, all that kind of stuff," Keefe said. "I think it is a terrific close to the event; terrific how it works. I would prefer, of course, that we didn't get to the overtime. If that is what we have to do to have a finish like that, we'll take it."

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (10-5-2), who won their fourth straight game, including a 3-2 victory against Detroit on Friday. Joseph Woll made 33 saves and Marner had two assists, including the 400th of his NHL career.

"It's been a great week for us," Matthews said. "To see all the Swedes being home and the support for everybody, but obviously Willie for who he is as a player, as a person and what he represents here in Sweden. It's been a great week and fun to see that."