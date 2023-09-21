Dubois enjoying bonding with new Kings teammates ahead of Global Series

MELBOURNE, Australia -- If Pierre-Luc Dubois seems jittery about joining the Los Angeles Kings, he's not. It's just that the center started training camp in Melbourne, Australia, a city famous for its coffee.

"I've had more caffeine in three days than I've had in probably three weeks back home," Dubois said. "I'm bouncing off the walls here."

This is a unique, and perhaps ideal, way for Dubois to break in after the Winnipeg Jets traded him to the Kings and he signed an eight-year, $68 million ($8.5 million average annual value) contract June 27.

The Kings and Arizona Coyotes will play two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne, the first NHL event in the Southern Hemisphere.

The games will start at 12 a.m. ET and air on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States; Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada; and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

"I've always wanted to go to Australia, and I kind of accepted the fact that it was probably going to be when I retired that I was going to go, when I had a lot of time," Dubois said. "So, to be able to get to go now is really exciting."

Dubois, who set an NHL career high with 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 73 games for the Jets last season, skated with many of his new teammates in Los Angeles for about a month before the trip.

But this is the first time he has skated with the full squad and the coaches in real practices, and this is the first time he has been on the road with the boys.