Doughty, Dubois try new sports after Kings practice in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's not every day you see Drew Doughty trying to return a serve from Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis. It's not every day you see Pierre-Luc Dubois practicing drop punts with Australian rules football star Mason Cox.

Then again, it's not every day you see the Los Angeles Kings in Australia.

Doughty and Dubois each gained a new appreciation for another sport Wednesday, while hoping Australians gain a new appreciation for hockey when the Kings and Arizona Coyotes play two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and Sunday in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne.

"It's always fun to get out of your comfort zone a little bit and learn about other things, and that's what I came here to do today," Dubois said. "And I'm really happy we got to do this."