Global Series, Kings, Coyotes has Australia hockey players 'starstruck'

DOCKLANDS, Australia -- Tommy Powell pushed a net into position after the ice was resurfaced at O'Brien Icehouse on Tuesday, trying to look cool in front of Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings.

His eyes were wide. His phone was ready.

"Starstruck," he said with a smile. "Oh, yeah. Big time. When am I ever going to be on the ice with Kopitar, Doughty, PLD? It's crazy. I'm out there sneaking a little picture with my phone. I got one, of course. I waited until no one was looking, but I'm sure one of them saw it."

To understand the impact of the NHL's first event in the Southern Hemisphere, look through the eyes of the people here who love hockey and have never seen anything like this in their home country.

The Kings and Arizona Coyotes will play two preseason games at Rod Laver Arena in the 2023 NHL Global Series -- Melbourne. The games are Saturday and Sunday at 12 a.m. ET and will be available on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the United States, Sportsnet and Sportsnet+ in Canada, and 9Go, 9Now, ESPN and the ESPN App in Australia.

"I never thought I'd see this day, to be quite honest with you," Matt Armstrong said. "You always dream of something like this happening, especially in a foreign country like Australia where the sport's just such a novelty. To see these guys skating out there, it's just phenomenal. It's going to be amazing for the game here in Australia."