Barkov returns to Panthers in time for ‘amazing’ homecoming in Global Series

Florida (7-3-1) rolls into the NHL Global Series on a three-game winning streak. Barkov is one of four Panthers players from Finland, along with defenseman Niko Mikkola and forwards Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

But the games will have particular meaning to Barkov. He celebrated his day with the Stanley Cup in Tampere on July 31 after becoming the first Finland-born captain to win it when the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. The highlight of the day was a ceremony with the Cup at Nokia Arena in front of 15,000 fans.

Returning to Nokia Arena to play the Stars will be another career highlight. Barkov’s opportunity to do so appeared in jeopardy, though, when he was injured on a skates-first collision into the end boards after making a sliding attempt to prevent an empty-net goal with 1:10 remaining in a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 10.

Coach Paul Maurice acknowledged, “We held our breath for a little bit,” when Barkov was helped off the ice, but the Panthers soon learned that it was only a short-term injury. In fact, Maurice said Barkov probably could’ve played against the New York Rangers on Thursday, if it had been a Stanley Cup Playoff game, but Florida wanted to be certain he was 100 percent when he returned.

That turned out to be Monday, which was perfect timing for Barkov and the Panthers.

“I think the doctors, and everyone did a really good job, got me back as soon as possible,” Barkov said. “And today was the day I felt comfortable to be back. So, thanks to them,”

Maurice said, “It would’ve been sad for us,” if Barkov was unable to play in the games in Tampere.

“We have a bunch of us who have been to Finland before, it’s an enjoyable trip, but the real excitement about it is it’s his hometown,” Maurice said. “He means so much to us not just on the ice. It’s just as the character and the personality that he is and the identity that he’s brought to the team. … And he cheers for everybody. He’s truly happier when somebody else scores than when he scores.

“So, everybody likes the chance to cheer for him, to watch one of the people they love have a great experience. This is a wonderful experience for him. He’s been very open about the dream come true of playing in his hometown in the NHL against great competition. So, we’re happy for him.”

The Panthers went 5-2-1 without Barkov but were happy to get him back in time for the trip to Finland.

“For him to get healthy is the No. 1 thing,” Lundell said. “We’re really happy to see him on the ice. It’s going to be such fun games in Finland, especially for him. It’s his hometown, so it’s even more special for him.”

Lundell said he and Barkov will split the tour guide duties for their teammates when they arrive in Finland. Lundell is from Espoo, a suburb of Helsinki, played for HIFK, a Helsinki-based team in Finland’s Liiga, and has lived in Helsinki during the offseason. So, the 23-year-old will oversee the team activities in Helsinki, and Barkov will be in charge in Tampere.

“We have something fun planned, for sure,” Lundell said. “We’re going to show the guys, bring them to the sauna, taste some traditional Finnish foods and show them the town a little bit.”

Like Barkov, Lundell will have a large contingent of friends and family at the games in Tampere, including his grandfather, who has never seen him play an NHL game in person before. Lundell attended as a 17-year-old fan when Barkov and the Panthers played the Jets in Helsinki in 2018. He was selected by the Panthers two years later with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“I was one of the young guys in the stands, and all the memories it brought to me and, so much more motivation,” he said. “To see some of the biggest stars in the world with my own eyes, was life-changing.”

Luostarinen, who is from Siilinjarvi, said a small group of family and friends, including his parents, will make the roughly three-hour drive to Tampere to see him play in his homeland.

“It means a lot,” the 26-year-old said. “To be able to play in Finland, it’s a rare opportunity for the fans, young kids, that maybe can’t afford to travel [to North America] to see games. It’s nice to play in front of the fans and friends and family as well.”