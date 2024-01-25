Boilard impresses in CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Forward ranked No. 34 North American skater for 2024 Draft, leads QMJHL rookies in points

Boilard 3

© Daniel St Louis

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

MONCTON, New Brunswick -- Raoul Boilard wasn't sure what to expect when he arrived at Avenir Centre for the 2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game on Wednesday.

But the forward with Baie-Comeau in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League left with the player of the game trophy for Team Red after he had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory against Team White.

"I got lucky a few times," Boilard said. "I got an open net at the end of the game and another open net during the game. It was a fun time and our team won, and that's the more important thing."

Boilard set up Team Red's first goal, using his skating to pull an opponent out of position and create a lane to find defenseman Colton Roberts cycling down from the point. Roberts made a pass through the slot to defenseman Ben Danford for a goal that tied the game 1-1 at 6:12 of the second period.

He got a bit lucky on his first goal, finding a loose puck that Team White goalie Dawson Cowan thought he had covered in the crease and shoving it under him to put Team Red ahead 2-1 at 5:52 of the third period.

"I didn't know it was there and the ref wasn't blowing the whistle, so I just took a look and the puck was right there and I just put it in the net," he said.

His empty-net goal closed the scoring at 18:40.

Boilard had two shots on goal and went 4-for-7 on face-offs.

Most important, he felt he showcased all the things that make him a special player in front of a crowd that included scouts from all 32 NHL teams.

"I think I did well on offense, and I also did well in the [defensive] zone, I won some face-offs," he said. "I think that's what you can expect from me."

Boilard leads QMJHL rookies with 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games and is No. 34 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters for the 2024 NHL Draft.

"He plays a well-rounded game and finds ways to chip in on a deep Baie-Comeau team," Central Scouting said in its scouting report on Boilard. "A responsible player who can be inserted anywhere in a lineup. He has an excellent skill set, handles and moves the puck well under pressure and displays good playmaking abilities. He has a good shot release and finishing touch, and is a legit scoring threat.

"He offers good center support all over the ice, helps his defense down low while getting in position to transition pucks to offense. He's got good hockey IQ and a good feel for the game. An agile skater who can impact the game in many ways and possesses a lot of pro elements in his game."

Now, the goal is to continue showing those elements when he returns to Baie-Comeau, starting with a home game against Chicoutimi on Friday.

Adding motivation is the fact that Baie-Comeau is No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League top 10. More than individual goals, winning a QMJHL title is the top item on his to-do list for the second half of the season.

"I just want to show I'm a winner," Boilard said. "We're the [No. 1] team in the country. I think we've got a lot of chances to win the trophy at the end of the year. So, I want to show [NHL teams] I'm a winner, I can win and also play with my strength and be me."

After a game like he had Wednesday, Boilard will be in the spotlight as much as his team is. He'd certainly like to hear his name called in the first round of the draft, but understands that one game won't set his future, and which round he gets selected isn't all that important.

"This is just one game," he said. "There's a lot of games to play until the end of the year. If I play well, it will be good for me. First round or second round or third round, I just want to get drafted."

NHL Draft

NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
40 players set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Yakemchuk, projected 1st-round pick in 2024 Draft, set for CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game
2024 Draft Notebook Konsta Helenius hopes to go top 5

2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liiga, looks to be top-5 pick
NHL Draft Class Podcast Artyom Levshunov most complete package

Levshunov, 'most complete package for a defenseman,' discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft

All-American Game to showcase top U.S. prospects for 2024 NHL Draft
2024 NHL Draft midterm rankings released

2024 Draft: Celebrini tops Central Scouting midterm rankings
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman January 12

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
Michael Hage has new outlook following injury 

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Hage has new outlook following shoulder injury 
2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
Macklin Celebrini discusses World Juniors on 'NHL Draft Class podcast'

Celebrini’s impact at World Juniors discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast
Tij Iginla following Jarome Iginla's path to NHL

2024 NHL Draft notebook: Iginla follows father's path
Macklin Celebrini top prospect 2024 NHL Draft makes Canada World Junior roster

Celebrini, potential No. 1 draft pick, makes Canada roster for World Juniors
2024 NHL Draft Diary Cole Eiserman December 8

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Cole Eiserman
2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas Sphere being finalized 

NHL finalizing details to hold ‘dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas Sphere 
Draft Notebook Cole Hutson motivated by brothers selection

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022
2024 NHL Draft diary Macklin Celebrini November 23

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini
2024 NHL Draft notebook Tanner Howe looks at Bedard as role model

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Howe using Bedard of Blackhawks as role model