2024 NHL Draft notebook: Skahan grew up as 'rink rat' thanks to father

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, a profile on defenseman Will Skahan of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team.

Will Skahan was raised in an NHL locker room.

Now 17 years old, he would tag along with his father, Sean Skahan, who spent 13 seasons as strength and conditioning coach of the Anaheim Ducks from 2002-15.

"I grew up watching [the Ducks] my whole life, evaluating the pro game," said Will, who was born in Anaheim Hills, California. "Just wanted to be like them, just dreaming about it. I started playing hockey when I was 3. I've been playing ever since. It's been the best thing in my life."

Will Skahan, a defenseman for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team, wants to take another step toward emulating those Ducks at the 2024 NHL Draft.

He is No. 58 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters.

"I'm excited for this year," he said. "I'm excited to hopefully get drafted and be part of the NHL someday. I'm just fired up for this year and I’m really pumped."

Skahan has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 50 games this season. He will play at Boston College in 2024-25 after switching his commitment from Wisconsin in November.

A lockdown defenseman, Skahan (6-foot-4, 211 pounds) joined his father in the weight room when he was 11 or 12, starting light before progressing.

"It was a common occurrence for him to come into the locker rooms after games, be around the guys," Sean said. "I'd bring him to practices, or if I was working with injured players I'd bring him in and let him skate on the ice with an injured player or two. Year after year, he just grew up in that environment."

It was never a chore getting Will to work. Mostly because watching the Ducks fueled him, Sean said.

"I think Will just was always a rink rat. He loved being at the rink," Sean said. "There was never a time where I had to beg him to go to practice. He always wanted to go to practice. Then we started training in the weight room and it was the same thing. I felt like seeing all those guys playing, again, over and over again, it’s like a picture in your brain.

"Over and over again, going to all those Ducks games, watching the on-ice product. That was probably his ignition at a young age to think, 'I want to do this one day.' That's been fun to see."