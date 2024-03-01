Celebrini tops NHL.com ranking of top 32 prospects for 2024 draft

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. This week, NHL.com's top 32 players eligible for the 2024 draft:

Macklin Celebrini has done everything possible to make the decision for the team holding the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft an easy one.

The Boston University freshman center is tied for third among NCAA Division I players with 48 points, and he's second with 26 goals in 30 games. He's No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm list of North American skaters eligible for the 2024 draft, and No. 1 on NHL.com's midseason list of top draft-eligible players this season.

The 17-year-old has 23 points (16 goals, seven assists) in 15 games since returning from the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden, where he led Canada with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games as the team's youngest player. He also won 51.4 percent of his face-offs (35 for 68), second for Canada among players to take at least 25 face-offs.

"He certainly is the consensus No. 1 at this point, and he's earned that," Central Scouting director Dan Marr said. "He's a special player and belongs in that special category because in every environment, every situation he goes, he can excel and that's hard to do as a 17-year-old."

With 32 picks in the first round, here's a look at NHL.com's top 32 prospects (height/weight according to NHL Central Scouting):

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA): Celebrini (6-foot, 190 pounds) has shown enough to this point to be projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. He relishes big moments and has been able to excel as the youngest player in NCAA Division I men's hockey. All eyes will be on him at the Hockey East Men's Tournament, which begins March 13.

2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State University (NCAA): The Belarus-born right-handed shot leads Michigan State defensemen with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 32 games as an 18-year-old freshman. Levshunov (6-2, 208) defends well, exhibits poise along the blue line, and gets shots through on the power play. He's the third-youngest player in Division I men's hockey and his plus-24 rating is tied for fifth among all players. His ceiling is tremendous for a player at his position and that's the reason he claims this spot.

3. Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg Jr. (RUS-JR): The 18-year-old left-handed shot is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He possesses smarts and adapts well in stride. He's a good skater and fantastic playmaker who seems to have a sixth sense with the puck on his stick. Demidov (5-11, 181) leads SKA and is second in Russia's junior league with 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 games.

4. Anton Silayev, D, Nizhny Novgorod (RUS): The left-handed shot plays an active role while averaging 14:54 in ice time in 63 games as a 17-year-old in the Kontinental Hockey League, and at 6-7, 211 pounds, has excellent strength and a long reach that he uses to his advantage. He has 98 hits and 74 blocked shots, and has chipped in with 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and 103 shots on goal.

5. Zeev Buium, D, University of Denver (NCAA): Buium (6-0, 183) is second among NCAA defensemen with 38 points (nine goals, 29 assists) in 30 games. The 18-year-old left-handed shot is an exceptional skater with a high-end IQ. He had five points (three goals, two assists) and a tournament-best plus-11 rating in seven games to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 WJC.

6. Sam Dickinson, D, London (OHL): A powerful and elusive skater capable of playing big minutes and producing from offensively, Dickinson (6-3, 204) quickly is climbing the ranks because of his strong play in the second half of the season. The 17-year-old left-handed shot is third among Ontario Hockey League defensemen with 63 points (17 goals, 46 assists) and tied for third with 10 power-play goals in 58 games.

7. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat (WHL): Lindstrom (6-3, 210) has been out since Dec. 16 recovering from surgery to repair an upper-body injury, but scored 27 goals in 32 games prior to getting injured. The 18-year-old projects to be a power forward with a booming shot. He also can pass the puck with accuracy and is hard in the tough areas of the ice. Every scout I've spoken with thinks highly of Lindstrom despite the time he's missed.

8. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane (WHL): Catton (5-11, 170) plays a hard-driving game, is relentless in puck pursuit and has a compete level too good to ignore. The 18-year-old is poised under pressure and can make smart plays in stride. A left-handed shot, he's fifth in the Western Hockey League with 93 points, fourth with 43 goals, and first with six short-handed goals in 57 games.

9. Carter Yakemchuk, D, Calgary (WHL): Now in his third season in the league, the 18-year-old is positionally sound, knows where to go to make himself available, has an advantageous reach and is good in battles along the boards. Yakemchuk (6-3, 190) leads WHL defensemen with 26 goals and is fourth with 60 points in 56 games.

10. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna (WHL): The 17-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla is a dynamic offensive talent with speed, quickness, and natural instincts you can't teach. Iginla (6-0, 186) is tied for seventh in the WHL with 40 goals in 54 games.

11. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP): Eiserman (6-0, 197) has one of the best shots of any player in the draft class and doesn't shy from utilizing that big asset every shift from anywhere in the offensive end. The 17-year-old leads USA Hockey's National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 39 goals, 61 points, 13 power-play goals, five game-winning goals and 183 shots on goal in 38 games.

12. Zayne Parekh, D, Saginaw (OHL): Parekh (6-0, 178) leads OHL defensemen in goals (28) and points (81) in 55 games, each a Saginaw single-season record for a defenseman. The 18-year-old right-handed shot moves the puck well, plays with an edge and exhibits confidence on the power play, evidenced by his 32 power-play points (10 goals, 22 assists).

13. Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (FIN): Helenius (5-11, 180) is skilled and quick with a high compete level. The right-handed shot had two points (one goal, one assist) in seven games playing a middle-six role for fourth-place Finland at the 2024 WJC. The 17-year-old has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) and five power-play goals in 46 games in Liiga, the top professional league in Finland.

14. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor (OHL): Greentree (6-2, 211), Windsor's captain, leads the team in goals (30), assists (48), points (78) and power-play goals (10) in 52 games. The 18-year-old left-handed shot can protect the puck, goes hard to the net and is very nimble and creative for a player his size.

15. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora (SWE-2): Born in Norway, Brandsegg-Nygard (6-1, 198) plays in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, and is a hard-working two-way player with good first-step quickness, decision-making and vision. The 18-year-old right-handed shot has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 38 games, and five points (three goals, two assists), nine shots on goal and averaged 17:22 of ice time in five games for Norway at the 2024 WJC.

16. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon (USHL): Big, strong, and ultra-competitive, Boisvert (6-2, 178) was born in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, and is expected to further his development at the University of North Dakota next season, where he would become the first Quebec-born player with the program. The 17-year-old takes pride in his two-way game and success on face-offs. Boisvert is tied for second in the United States Hockey League with 29 goals and tied for sixth with 51 points in 46 games.

17. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City (USHL): His game is predicated on speed, skills, vision and compete. Connelly (6-1, 156), who turns 18 on Wednesday, is tied for third in the USHL with 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 38 games, and his average of 1.42 points per game is second (minimum 20 games). He is committed to play at Providence College next season.

18. Adam Jiricek, D, Plzen (CZE): Jiricek (6-2, 178) sustained a season-ending injury to his right knee while playing for Czechia in the first game of the 2024 WJC on Dec. 26. The right-handed shot had one assist in 19 games in Czech Extraliga, the nation's top professional league, but remains a top draft prospect. Teams certainly, though, will want an update on his condition when they meet with him during the NHL Scouting Combine in June. The 17-year-old is the younger brother of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Jiricek.

19. Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (FIN): A natural sniper with a good physical presence, Hemming (6-1, 201) plays a power forward-type game. The 17-year-old right-handed shot is strong on his skates and difficult to contain down low. He has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and averages 10:01 of ice time in 39 games as a rookie in Liiga, and had two assists, eight shots on goal and averaged 8:45 of ice time in seven games for Finland at the 2024 WJC.

20. Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow (RUS): Chernyshov (6-2, 192) has four points (three goals, one assist) in 34 KHL games, and 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 games with Dynamo in Russia's junior league. The 18-year-old right-handed shot, who thrives on his off wing, has the look of a playmaking wing or center with power-forward potential at the next level.

21. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert (WHL): Ritchie (6-0, 175) is highly competitive with good hands, quick acceleration, a big shot and keen vision with the puck on his stick. The 17-year-old right-handed shot, who returned to the lineup Feb. 22 after missing two months because of a lower-body injury, has 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games.

22. Michael Hage, C, Chicago (USHL): Hage (6-0, 190), considered a two-way player with a lot of creativity, leads Chicago with 48 points (23 goals, 25 assists) in 40 games this season, after a torn labrum in his right shoulder sustained in September 2022 limited him to 13 games last season. The 17-year-old right-handed shot is committed to play at the University of Michigan next season.

23. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat (WHL): Basha (5-11, 184) has a knack for finding open lanes and open teammates with his skating ability, puck skills and relentlessness, and the 18-year-old has a well-stocked toolbox of skills. He has 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) and 23 power-play points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 53 games.

24. Aron Kiviharju, D, HIFK (FIN): Kiviharju (5-9, 170), who is expected to return to the lineup later this month after sustaining a lower-body injury in October, has an excellent feel for the game and possesses a lot of strength in the tough areas of the ice. The 18-year-old left-handed shot had two points (one goal, one assist) and was averaging 13:29 of ice time in seven Liiga games before his injury.

25. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa (OHL): Sennecke (6-2, 175) has a nice combination of size and strength, plays a 200-foot game and has a solid work ethic. The 18-year-old right-handed shot has 50 points (21 goals, 29 assists), five game-winning goals and 18 power-play points (six goals, 12 assists) in 53 games.

26. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George (WHL): Parascak (5-11, 176) is capable of contributing on the power play and penalty kill because of his speed, vision and intelligence on the ice. The 17-year-old leads WHL rookies in goals (34) and points (85) in 58 games, and is tied for the lead in power-play goals (10) and short-handed goals (three).

27. Matvei Shuravin, D, CSKA Jr. (RUS-JR): Shuravin (6-3, 195) defends well in his zone and uses his big frame and reach to an advantage in the corners and behind the net. The 17-year-old left-handed shot will challenge skaters at the point of attack, quarterbacks one of the power-play units, and has great compete. He has seven assists and is plus-2 in 22 games in Russia's junior league.

28. Henry Mews, D, Ottawa (OHL): Mews (6-0, 183) is a well-conditioned, offensive-minded defenseman with good hockey sense, a high compete level and can get shots through to the net from the point. The 17-year-old right-handed shot has been a big contributor on the power play with 19 points (one goal, 18 assists). Mews leads Ottawa defensemen with 50 points (10 goals, 40 assists) in 52 games.

28. Nikita Artamonov, LW, Nizhny Novgorod (RUS): Artamonov (5-11, 187) is a prototypical power forward capable of doing a lot of the grunt work to retrieve pucks in the offensive end and get to the net to create screens and seek rebounds. The 18-year-old has shown impressive skating, vision and playmaking ability to complement his physical style, and has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 54 KHL games.

30. Maxim Masse, RW, Chicoutimi (QMJHL): Masse (6-2, 192) leads Chicoutimi in goals (31), points (63) and power-play goals (11) in 57 games. The 17-year-old has carried the offensive load with great hands, puck skills and a goal-scoring touch. He had 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in 10 games in February.

31. Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon (USHL): Born in Kurgan, Russia, Gridin (6-1, 185), who turns 18 on Friday, is in his second season in North America. He has a fantastic combination of skill, strength and speed, and is a threat almost every shift with his quick release and high compete level. Committed to the University of Michigan next season, he is tied for the USHL lead with 59 points (25 goals, 34 assists) in 46 games, and is second with six game-winning goals.

32. Spencer Gill D, Rimouski (QMJHL): Gill (6-4, 185) is a consistent puck transporter from the back end with an improved defensive game, and scouts have compared him to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews. The 17-year-old right-handed shot has 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 56 games, sees the ice well, finds options when pressured, and can transition effectively from his own end. He'll need to increase his strength for the next level, but the elements are all there.