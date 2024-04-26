2024 NHL Draft Lottery to be held May 7

Sharks have best odds to win No. 1 selection

2024_NHL_Draft_Lottery
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League announced today the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The event will be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports (time to be announced next week).

The 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

REMINDER: The NHL announced changes to the Draft Lottery format on March 23, 2021. Among the changes in effect since 2022 is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

Draft Lottery Participants(Fewest Points to Most)
Odds
San Jose Sharks
18.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
13.5%
Anaheim Ducks
11.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets
9.5%
Montreal Canadiens
8.5%
Utah
7.5%
Ottawa Senators
6.5%
Seattle Kraken
6.0%
Calgary Flames
5.0%
New Jersey Devils
3.5%
Buffalo Sabres
3.0%
Philadelphia Flyers
2.5%
Minnesota Wild
2.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins *
1.5%
Detroit Red Wings
0.5%
St. Louis Blues
0.5%

\ Under the terms of an August 6, 2023 trade, Pittsburgh will transfer its 1st-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 NHL Draft to San Jose. If Pittsburgh’s 2024 1st-round pick becomes a top 10 pick as a result of the Draft Lottery, Pittsburgh will have the option to transfer its 2025 1st-round pick to San Jose instead of its 2024 1st-round pick.*

The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the 2nd Lottery Draw, based on which team wins the 1st Lottery Draw.

The 14 teams not selected in the 2024 NHL Draft Lottery will be assigned the remaining 2024 NHL Draft selections (among 1 through 16 in the first round), in inverse order of regular-season points.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2024 NHL Draft, where Boston University (Hockey East) forward Macklin Celebrini tops the list of North America-based skaters and Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) defenseman Anton Silayev leads all Europe-based skaters.

The 2024 NHL Scouting Combine, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects, will be held from June 2-8 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, N.Y.

