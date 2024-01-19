2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liga, looks to be top-5 pick

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch.

Konsta Helenius is confident he'll hear his name among the top five selections of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Few would argue with him.

The 17-year-old center (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), who is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of International skaters eligible for the 2024 draft, has shown a rapid development curve and his confidence has increased as a result. The right-handed shot has 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) and 123 shots on goal while averaging 17:04 of ice time in 30 games in his second professional season with Jukurit in Liiga, the top men's league in Finland,

"I had a good summer of training and with a good group of guys who believed in me and that's a good thing; keeps my confidence high," Helenius said. "I became stronger on the puck after that summer training. I think battling for me is the hardest thing playing in Liiga because those big players don't make many mistakes."

He has the most points by any player under 19 in Liiga this season and the second most points among any teenager in the league.

"It's my goal, of course, to be like, top five (in the NHL draft)," Helenius said. "It's not impossible to me. I need to play good in Liiga and I feel I did the best I could at World Juniors."

Helenius had two points (one goal) and 13 shots on goal in seven games for fourth-place Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden earlier this month. He averaged 19:12 of ice time in a second-line role for Finland coach Lauri Mikkola.