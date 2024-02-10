Walman scores on OT penalty shot, Red Wings rally past Canucks

Lucas Raymond sprung Walman for a breakaway, and Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes was called for slashing, leading to the penalty shot.

Raymond, Daniel Sprong and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings (27-18-6), who rallied from down two goals in the third period in their first game since Jan. 31. Alex Lyon made 28 saves.

Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists, and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver (34-12-6), which lost for the second time in three days. Casey DeSmith made 24 saves.

Sprong scored a power-play goal at 2:34 of the third period, bringing the Red Wings within 3-2, and Michael Rasmussen’s tip of Walman’s slap shot tied the game 3-3 at 7:51.

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead after 45 seconds. He brought the puck down the left wing, skated past Tyler Myers and deked DeSmith.

Hoglander tied the game 1-1 at 1:09 of the second period, tipping Hronek’s shot into an empty net after Walman collided with Lyon.

Nikita Zadorov was given a match penalty at 4:11 of the second period for a hit to Raymond’s head. With nine seconds left in that power play, Hronek took a high-sticking penalty for hitting Dylan Larkin in the face while trying to swat the puck out of the air.

The Canucks killed both penalties and Ilya Mikheyev’s pass found Hronek coming out of the box. He gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead by scoring his fourth goal on the breakaway at 11:10.

Petterson made it 3-1 at 13:27, knocking in a bounce off the back boards for his 28th goal.