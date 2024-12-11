Kakko playing 'way better' for Rangers, will represent Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Kaapo Kakko is always honest in his assessment of his play, so it’s no surprise the New York Rangers forward believes if the 4 Nations Face-Off was last season instead of in two months, he wouldn’t have made Finland’s roster.

“I mean, I was hurt a year ago also, but if you don’t think about that I think still it was a pretty bad start for me,” Kakko told NHL.com. “It was not a good year for me. There were a lot of guys who played better than me. I feel way better now. More confidence.”

Which is why it’s also no surprise the 23-year-old was named to Finland’s roster for the upcoming tournament that also features Sweden, the United States and Canada.

The 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament featuring only NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016, will be played Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

Kakko will play against one of his Finnish teammates Wednesday when the Rangers, who have lost two in a row and eight of 10, visit the similarly struggling Buffalo Sabres and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at KeyBank Center (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT).

“They’re picking all the best players, so that’s something you want to be a part of,” Kakko said. “I didn’t think about it too much, but it’s been kind of a good start for the season for me and this is maybe a prize for that.”

Kakko has been playing primarily a third-line role with Filip Chytil and Will Cuylle. He toggled at times from right wing to center when Chytil was out of the lineup from Nov. 17-29.

The line has been New York’s most consistent at 5-on-5 with Kakko producing 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and a plus-10 rating, second on the team only to Cuylle’s plus-11, in 27 games.

Cuylle is tied for second on the Rangers with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists). Chytil has 10 points (five goals, five assists) and is plus-9 in 20 games.