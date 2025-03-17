Kloucek dies at 45, played 141 NHL games for 3 teams

Defenseman chosen by Rangers in 5th round of 1998 Draft

Tomas Kloucek obit 31725

© Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Tomas Kloucek, a defenseman who played 141 games for the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers, died Sunday following a skiing accident in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia. He was 45 years old.

Kloucek's wife, Barbara Klouckova, confirmed her husband's death via Instagram on Monday.

"Yesterday, after a grievous accident, my husband, my universe, my love, dad of our children and your friend Tomas Kloucek abandoned us forever," she wrote. "All of you who were around him deserve to know. Please respect our privacy and grief we are grappling with right now."

Kloucek was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 1998 NHL Draft and had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 141 games. He returned to his native Czechia after the 2006-07 season, playing for Slavia Praha, HC Zlin, Bili Tygri Liberec and Ocelari Trinec. He finished his playing career with France's Ligue Magnus in 2016-17.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov back on ice for Hurricanes after upper-body injury

Landeskog 'making strides' in potential comeback with Avalanche

Jarry back winning with Penguins, helping late playoff push

Ovechkin handling pursuit of Gretzky's record with 'such class,' Capitals coach says

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

 Kuemper leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flames visit Maple Leafs, try to climb back into wild-card spot

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Sharks miss playoffs for 6th straight season, doomed by lack of secondary scoring

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Samberg scores in OT, Jets edge Kraken for 3rd straight win

Cooley breaks tie in 3rd, Utah defeats Canucks

Blues score 7, cruise past Ducks

Color of Hockey: Yearwood finding his way as rookie in Estonian pro league

Richard was more than Hall of Fame player to people of Quebec

Rookie Watch: Michkov, Stankoven among top 1st-year players in Metropolitan Division