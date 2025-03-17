Kloucek dies at 45, played 141 NHL games for 3 teams

Tomas Kloucek, a defenseman who played 141 games for the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers, died Sunday following a skiing accident in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czechia. He was 45 years old.

Kloucek's wife, Barbara Klouckova, confirmed her husband's death via Instagram on Monday.

"Yesterday, after a grievous accident, my husband, my universe, my love, dad of our children and your friend Tomas Kloucek abandoned us forever," she wrote. "All of you who were around him deserve to know. Please respect our privacy and grief we are grappling with right now."

Kloucek was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round (No. 131) of the 1998 NHL Draft and had 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 141 games. He returned to his native Czechia after the 2006-07 season, playing for Slavia Praha, HC Zlin, Bili Tygri Liberec and Ocelari Trinec. He finished his playing career with France's Ligue Magnus in 2016-17.