Lightning at Captials

LIGHTNING (44-27-8) at CAPITALS (37-31-11)
5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX
Lightning projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee
Conor Sheary -- Luke Glendening -- Tanner Jeannot
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Austin Watson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery), Tyler Motte (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Vincent Iorio -- Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
Duclair practiced Friday after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of an illness. ... Motte, a forward, is day to day. He left during the second period against Ottawa and was helped off the ice after blocking a shot with his right skate. … Sandin, a defenseman, is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.