Lightning at Captials

LIGHTNING (44-27-8) at CAPITALS (37-31-11)

5:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSFLX

Lightning projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Eyssimont -- Nicholas Paul -- Mitchell Chaffee

Conor Sheary -- Luke Glendening -- Tanner Jeannot

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Nick Perbix -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Matt Dumba

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Austin Watson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery), Tyler Motte (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Connor McMichael -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Vincent Iorio -- Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Ivan Miroshnichenko, Lucas Johansen, Michael Sgarbossa

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

Duclair practiced Friday after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday because of an illness. ... Motte, a forward, is day to day. He left during the second period against Ottawa and was helped off the ice after blocking a shot with his right skate. … Sandin, a defenseman, is unlikely to return before the end of the regular season, Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said.