Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (37-23-4) at FLYERS (27-31-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSP
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons
Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Cam Atkinson -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Darren Raddysh
Injured: Nikita Kucherov (illness)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: None
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)
Status report
Kucherov will be a game-time decision. The forward did not take part in the morning skate Thursday after missing the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Atkinson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov's availability would determine if the Lightning used a lineup with 12 forwards and six defensemen, or 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which he opted for Tuesday. ... Ristolainen is "banged up," coach John Tortorella said. With the defenseman out, Zamula will play after being scratched from a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.