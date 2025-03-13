Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

LIGHTNING (37-23-4) at FLYERS (27-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Cam Atkinson -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nikita Kucherov (illness)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Kucherov will be a game-time decision. The forward did not take part in the morning skate Thursday after missing the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Atkinson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov's availability would determine if the Lightning used a lineup with 12 forwards and six defensemen, or 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which he opted for Tuesday. ... Ristolainen is "banged up," coach John Tortorella said. With the defenseman out, Zamula will play after being scratched from a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.