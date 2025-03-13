Lightning at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (37-23-4) at FLYERS (27-31-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSP

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nick Paul

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Zemgus Girgensons

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Cam Atkinson -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Darren Raddysh

Injured: Nikita Kucherov (illness)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: None

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed)

Status report

Kucherov will be a game-time decision. The forward did not take part in the morning skate Thursday after missing the third period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Atkinson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Coach Jon Cooper said Kucherov's availability would determine if the Lightning used a lineup with 12 forwards and six defensemen, or 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which he opted for Tuesday. ... Ristolainen is "banged up," coach John Tortorella said. With the defenseman out, Zamula will play after being scratched from a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

NHL Buzz: Kucherov game-time decision for Lightning against Flyers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Zary to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Canucks-Rangers game highlights inaugural Hockey Day in Sweden

Montour's 4 points, OT goal lift Kraken to comeback win against Canadiens

Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Hughes has assist in return, Canucks defeat Flames in shootout

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Red Wings find 'relief' with win against Sabres, trying to avoid repeat of last season

PWHL notebook: Trade deadline, roster freeze this week

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets picked to win Vezina as best goalie

NCAA notebook: Boisvert among players to watch in conference tournaments

Super 16: Trade Deadline returns entering playoff push highlight power rankings

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin resumes pursuit of Gretzky record for Capitals against Kings

Kane gets 5 points, Red Wings top Sabres to snap 6-game skid