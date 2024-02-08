Vesey scores twice, Rangers defeat Lightning for 3rd straight win

Quick, starting for the third straight game, made 19 saves.

Johnny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers (32-16-3).

Brandon Hagel scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for the Lightning (27-19-5), who had a three-game winning streak end in their return from the All-Star break.

Nikita Kucherov had an assist on Hagel's goal to retake the scoring lead in the NHL with 86 points (32 goals, 54 assists), one more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

Vesey gave New York a 1-0 lead at 1:15 of the second period, when his backhand shot from low in the right face-off circle went over Vasilevskiy's left shoulder and into the net.

Quick stopped Steven Stamkos on a semi-breakaway 42 seconds earlier.

Brodzinski made it 2-0 at 17:46, scoring with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Chris Kreider.

Hagel cut the Rangers lead to 2-1 at 5:29 of the third period, scoring from the right hash marks. Kucherov carried the puck across the blue line, dropped it back for Erik Cernak, who went into the left circle and found Hagel in the middle.

Victor Hedman hit the left post with the Lightning on a power play 15:18.

Vesey scored into the empty net at 18:57 for the 3-1 final.

Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with 13:00 remaining in the second period, when his left leg bent awkwardly underneath him as he was going for a hit on Alexis Lafreniere.

Sergachev was playing in his first game since Dec. 19 after missing 17 with a lower-body injury.