Noesen OT goal lifts Devils past Lightning

Bratt, Hughes each has 2 points for New Jersey, which is 2-0-1 in past 3

Lightning at Devils | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Stefan Noesen scored 3:19 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Noesen turned and fired a quick shot off at the netfront on the power play.

Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes each scored, Jesper Bratt had two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for the Devils (26-15-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games. New Jersey is 21-0-1 entering the third period with a lead this season.

Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov each scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves for the Lightning (22-15-3), who had won two straight.

Palat gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 8:10 of the first period when he tipped in a Dougie Hamilton point shot.

Hedman’s wrist shot from the left point redirected in off of Johnathan Kovacevic’s shin pad to tie it 1-1 at 9:57.

Hughes made it 2-1 at 15:16 of the second period when he skated in as the high man on a 3-on-3 rush and beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot over the glove.

Brayden Point had a wide open net at the edge of the crease on the power play, but Markstrom stretched out to make a desperation save with his left arm at 3:19 of the third period.

Kucherov tied it 2-2 at 8:05 of the third when he accepted a lead pass from Brandon Hagel, skated in on a breakaway and scored with a snap shot blocker side on Markstrom.

