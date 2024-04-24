Verhaeghe scores in OT, Panthers defeat Lightning in Game 2

Verhaeghe took a pass from Anton Lundell in the low slot and roofed a backhand from along the goal line on the right side.

Game 3 of the best-of-7 series will be in Tampa Bay on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSFLX, BSSUN, BSFL, TVAS2, SN).

Florida’s all-time leader with 17 Stanley Cup Playoff goals, Verhaeghe has scored five in overtime, which is tied for third in NHL history. Only Joe Sakic (eight) and Maurice Richard (six) have more.

“Those are some pretty good players,” Verhaeghe said. “Anytime we go to OT, we’re pretty confident. We know it can go either way, but at the end of the day, it’s one shot and someone has to make a play eventually. Being in the conversation with those guys is crazy.”