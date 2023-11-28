Johansen scores twice, Avalanche defeat Lightning

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves for the Avalanche (15-6-0), who have won seven of their past eight games.

“I liked our game. We had a couple of big breakdowns that I didn't like, but for the most part I felt like we were checking and doing the right things and playing hard,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "They got something to say about it, but I liked our game on both sides of the puck today. We [won] the special teams battle again.”

Anthony Cirelli scored for the Lightning (10-7-5), who had their five-game point streak end (4-0-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

“We didn't show push back until the last two minutes of the game. That was the disappointing part tonight,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “I don't know if it's all the travel we've been doing or what's gone on, but it was just one of those games where we weren't really in it from the beginning. Our execution was lackluster at best, and when you don't execute, it's tough to play.”