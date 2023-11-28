Lightning at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LIGHTNING (10-7-5) at COYOTES (9-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont

Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Tyler Motte

Cole Koepke -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson

Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix

Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak

Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet

Injured: Conor Sheary (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Travis Boyd -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Matt Dumba -- Travis Dermott

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Johansson will start after Vasilevskiy started the previous two games, his first of the season in his return from back surgery. ... The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ingram will make his second straight start; he and Vejmelka had alternated starts in Arizona's first 20 games this season. ... Kolyachonok, a defenseman injured during a 2-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, is week to week. … McBain, a forward out since Nov. 9, is expected to be sidelined multiple more weeks. … Dermott could return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury; Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday the defense pairs remained undecided. … Valimaki, a defenseman who has missed five games, has resumed skating but is not yet ready to return.

