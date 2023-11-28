Lightning at Coyotes

LIGHTNING (10-7-5) at COYOTES (9-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Steven Stamkos -- Anthony Cirelli -- Michael Eyssimont
Tanner Jeannot -- Nicholas Paul -- Tyler Motte
Cole Koepke -- Luke Glendening -- Austin Watson
Victor Hedman -- Nick Perbix
Mikhail Sergachev -- Erik Cernak
Calvin de Haan -- Darren Raddysh
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet
Injured: Conor Sheary (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Travis Boyd -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Matt Dumba -- Travis Dermott
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown
Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Johansson will start after Vasilevskiy started the previous two games, his first of the season in his return from back surgery. ... The Coyotes held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Ingram will make his second straight start; he and Vejmelka had alternated starts in Arizona's first 20 games this season. ... Kolyachonok, a defenseman injured during a 2-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, is week to week. … McBain, a forward out since Nov. 9, is expected to be sidelined multiple more weeks. … Dermott could return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury; Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said Tuesday the defense pairs remained undecided. … Valimaki, a defenseman who has missed five games, has resumed skating but is not yet ready to return.