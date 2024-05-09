Start times for Playoff games May 13-15 announced

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Monday, May 13

· The start time of the potential Game 5, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 13, in New York. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

· The start time of Game 4 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche on Monday, May 13, in Denver, will be announced when available. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. Canadian national broadcast information will be announced when available.

Tuesday, May 14

· The start time of Game 5 of the Second Round series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers has been set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, in Sunrise, Fla. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on SNE, SNO, CBC and TVA Sports.

· The start time of Game 4 of the Second Round series between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers has been set for 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, in Edmonton. In Canada, the game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports. The game will be on ESPN in the U.S.

Wednesday, May 15

· The start time of the potential Game 5, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15, in Dallas. The game would be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game would be on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.