Start time set for potential Game 7 of Hurricanes-Rangers on Saturday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Saturday, May 18

• The start time of the potential Game 7, if necessary, of the Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers has been set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 18, in New York. The game would be televised on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. National broadcast information for Canada will be announced when available.

The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule is available at www.nhl.com/schedule.