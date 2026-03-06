Blues at Sharks projected lineups

BLUES (23-29-9) at SHARKS (30-25-4)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA
Blues projected lineup
Nathan Walker -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin
Injured: None
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate. ... St. Louis traded forward Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders. ... Drouin, a forward, was acquired from the Islanders. ... Holl, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk. ... Walker could replace Schenn in the lineup, and Parayko could return in place of Faulk. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic will start after singing a two-year, $6 million contract Friday. ... The Sharks traded defenseman Timothy Liljeghren to the Washington Capitals for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.