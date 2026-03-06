Blues at Sharks projected lineups

BLUES (23-29-9) at SHARKS (30-25-4)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NBCSCA

Blues projected lineup

Nathan Walker -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pius Suter

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin

Injured: None

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Collin Graf

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate. ... St. Louis traded forward Brayden Schenn to the New York Islanders. ... Drouin, a forward, was acquired from the Islanders. ... Holl, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Justin Faulk. ... Walker could replace Schenn in the lineup, and Parayko could return in place of Faulk. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Nedeljkovic will start after singing a two-year, $6 million contract Friday. ... The Sharks traded defenseman Timothy Liljeghren to the Washington Capitals for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.