Blues at Penguins projected lineups

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)

Status report

Fowler could return on the top defense pair after missing a 2-1 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, attending to the birth of his second child. ... Kessel could be a healthy scratch; the defenseman played 12:39 Saturday, his first NHL game since Jan. 31 and second since Dec. 12. ... Jarry will make his third straight start. ... Heinen could elevate to second-line left wing, bumping Dewar to the fourth line.