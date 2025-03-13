Blues at Penguins projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Danton Heinen -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Conor Timmins
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Matt Nieto, Sebastian Aho
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body), Ryan Shea (upper body)
Status report
Fowler could return on the top defense pair after missing a 2-1 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, attending to the birth of his second child. ... Kessel could be a healthy scratch; the defenseman played 12:39 Saturday, his first NHL game since Jan. 31 and second since Dec. 12. ... Jarry will make his third straight start. ... Heinen could elevate to second-line left wing, bumping Dewar to the fourth line.