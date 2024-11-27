Blues at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (10-12-1) at DEVILS (15-7-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Nolan Foote -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)

Suspended: Timo Meier

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Broberg, a defenseman, skated with contact for the first time Tuesday since being injured Nov. 2, but will miss his 12th consecutive game. ... Meier, a forward, was suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux during a 5-2 win Monday. ... Foote will replace Meier and play in his second game this season on the third line. ... Cotter will move into Meier's spot on left wing from the third line.

