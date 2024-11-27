Blues at Devils projected lineups

BLUES (10-12-1) at DEVILS (15-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSGSN2
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Dylan Holloway -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Corey Schueneman, Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Nolan Foote -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Shane Bowers -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Nathan Bastian (jaw), Curtis Lazar (knee)
Suspended: Timo Meier
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. ... Broberg, a defenseman, skated with contact for the first time Tuesday since being injured Nov. 2, but will miss his 12th consecutive game. ... Meier, a forward, was suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux during a 5-2 win Monday. ... Foote will replace Meier and play in his second game this season on the third line. ... Cotter will move into Meier's spot on left wing from the third line.