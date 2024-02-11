Krug has 5 assists, Blues cruise past Canadiens 

Robert Thomas had a goal and three assists, Jordan Kyrou scored twice, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for St. Louis (28-21-2), which has won seven of its past eight games.

Nick Suzuki extended his point streak to seven games (five goals, six assists), and Jake Allen made 29 saves for Montreal (21-23-8), which is 2-5-1 in its past eight games, including a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Alexey Toropchenko scored 25 seconds into the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. He picked up the puck in the neutral zone, drove the right side and pulled the puck back between his legs to skate past Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble before cutting across the goalmouth and stuffing the puck around Allen’s right pad.

Brayden Schenn made it 2-0 at 5:05 when he redirected Colton Parayko’s slap shot from the point past Allen.

Suzuki cut the lead to 2-1 at 10:23 with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Kyrou put the Blues up 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:20 when he put in a rebound at the left post off Thomas’ shot from the point.

Nathan Walker scored a snap shot from the right circle at 17:49 of the second period to push it to 4-1.

Thomas’ power-play goal 31 seconds into the third period, a wrist shot from the high slot, put the Blues up 5-1.

David Savard’s wrist shot from the slot deflected off Joel Armia in front to make it 5-2 at 3:06.

Jake Neighbours put in a rebound in front off Krug’s wrist shot from the left point on the power play to extend the lead to 6-2 at 7:14.

Kyrou put a wrist shot from the slot over the net, but it bounced in off Allen's skate after hitting the end boards for the 7-2 final at 15:33.