Kyrou has minor knee procedure for Blues, expected for training camp

Forward finished with 46 points this season

Jordan Kyrou STL injury status

© Connor Hamilton/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jordan Kyrou had a minor knee procedure this week but is expected to be ready for training camp with the St. Louis Blues.

The 27-year-old forward had 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) in 72 games this season for the Blues (37-33-12), who finished fifth in the Central Division and were four points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. He was tied with center Robert Thomas for second on St. Louis with 14 power-play points (four goals, 10 assists), behind forward Pavel Buchnevich, who had 15 (four goals, 11 assists).

Selected by the Blues in the second round (No. 35) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Kyrou has played all eight of his NHL seasons for St. Louis. He has 378 points (168 goals, 210 assists) in 488 regular-season games and 13 points (11 goals, two assists) in 28 playoff games.

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