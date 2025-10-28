Neighbours out at least 5 weeks for Blues with leg injury

Forward leading St. Louis in goals, tied for team lead in points

Jake Neighbours STL injury status Oct 28

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jake Neighbours will be out at least five weeks for the St. Louis Blues with a right leg injury.

The forward, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sustained the injury in a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday and did not play in a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

Neighbours leads the Blues with six goals and is tied for the team lead with seven points in eight games this season.

Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 26) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Neighbours has 103 points (62 goals, 41 assists) in 219 regular-season games and six points (one goal, five assists) in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Blues (3-5-1), who have lost four straight games (0-3-1), host the Red Wings on Tuesday (8:15 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNDET).

