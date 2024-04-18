Stars clinch 1st in Western Conference in shootout win against Blues

The Stars needed one point to finish the season ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who have clinched the Pacific Division title. Dallas will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Mason Marchment scored, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (52-21-9).

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues (43-33-6), who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Marchment tied it 1-1 at 5:11 of the third period on a goalmouth scramble. He found a loose puck and scored on a spin move at the top of the crease.

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:19 in the second period. Stars forward Jason Robertson turned the puck over inside the offensive blue line, and Thomas was able to gain possession and score on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.