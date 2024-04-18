Stars clinch 1st in Western Conference in shootout win against Blues

Marchment ties it in 3rd for Dallas, which will face Vegas or Los Angeles in 1st round

STL@DAL: Marchment scores goal against Jordan Binnington

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars clinched first place in the Western Conference for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

The Stars needed one point to finish the season ahead of the Vancouver Canucks, who have clinched the Pacific Division title. Dallas will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Mason Marchment scored, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (52-21-9).

Robert Thomas scored, and Jordan Binnington made 36 saves for the Blues (43-33-6), who have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Marchment tied it 1-1 at 5:11 of the third period on a goalmouth scramble. He found a loose puck and scored on a spin move at the top of the crease.

Thomas gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 17:19 in the second period. Stars forward Jason Robertson turned the puck over inside the offensive blue line, and Thomas was able to gain possession and score on a shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Latest News

Super 16: Under-the-radar Conn Smythe Trophy candidates

Guenther’s 2 points help Coyotes defeat Oilers

Kucherov gets 100th assist, Lightning defeat Maple Leafs

2025 Winter Classic features Blackhawks, Blues in return to Wrigley Field

Canucks to play Predators in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Islanders stop late penalty shot, edge Penguins

Carter of Penguins retires from NHL after 19 seasons

Kucherov becomes 5th player in NHL history to get 100 assists in season

Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 1 schedule for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL parity should make for exciting Stanley Cup Playoffs, TNT analysts say

Baggie Day Buzz: Hamilton may have played for Devils in Stanley Cup Playoffs

Capitals goalie Lindgren discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

NHL Buzz: Dadonov to return from injury for Stars against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

State Your Case: Rangers or Capitals in 1st round of playoffs

St. Louis to remain Canadiens coach for next 3 seasons

Celebrini, top projected pick, discussed on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 17