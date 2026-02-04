Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (20-27-9) at STARS (33-14-9)

9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nathan Walker

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Matt Luff

Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)

Stars projected lineup

Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Status report

The Blues acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils for forward Nick Bjugstad on Wednesday. ... Lyubushkin will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Bichsel was deemed “very close” to returning by Stars coach Glen Gulutzan; it's expected the defenseman, who has been out since Nov. 20, will be available when Dallas resumes play after the Olympic break at the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 25.

