Blues at Stars projected lineups

BLUES (20-27-9) at STARS (33-14-9)
9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvosky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jonatan Berggren -- Pius Suter -- Nathan Walker
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Robby Fabbri, Matt Luff
Injured: Robert Thomas (lower body), Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain)
Stars projected lineup
Justin Hryckowian -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Kyle Capobianco -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Colin Blackwell, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Status report
The Blues acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the New Jersey Devils for forward Nick Bjugstad on Wednesday. ... Lyubushkin will return after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … Bichsel was deemed “very close” to returning by Stars coach Glen Gulutzan; it's expected the defenseman, who has been out since Nov. 20, will be available when Dallas resumes play after the Olympic break at the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 25.