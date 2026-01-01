Coach’s Challenge: STL @ COL – 2:22 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Colorado

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon impaired Jordan Binnington’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Cale Makar’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Latest News

Red Wings edge Jets, have won 5 of 6

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Raddysh scores in OT, Lightning defeat Ducks for 5th straight win

Celebrini has 2 points, Sharks edge Wild in shootout

PWHL notebook: Takeover Tour rolls on in Edmonton and Dallas

Stamkos scores 600th NHL goal, Predators defeat Golden Knights

Capitals teammates Wilson, Thompson are new additions to Team Canada for Winter Olympics

World Junior Championship roundup: Switzerland edges Slovakia

NHL Status Report: Vatrano out 6 weeks for Ducks with shoulder injury

Celebrini earned way onto Team Canada for Olympics, GM says

Wilson scores twice for Capitals in win against Rangers

Binnington to ‘dig in’ after Blues goalie is named to Team Canada Olympic roster 

Team Canada players get news on Olympic roster

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid ramping up game for Olympics while leading Oilers

Team Canada players react to landing spot on Olympic roster

Canada Olympic roster selections discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast