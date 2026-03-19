Coach’s Challenge: STL @ CGY – 12:43 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: St. Louis

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Calgary

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 12:39 before Kevin Bahl played it back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside.

Clock is reset to show 7:21 (12:39 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Thompson makes 34 saves, Capitals defeat Senators

Hurricanes tie game late, defeat Penguins in OT in Crosby return

Jack Hughes has 3 points, powers Devils past Rangers for 3rd straight win

Eiserman signs 3-year, entry-level contract with Islanders

Capitals don special Cherry Blossom jerseys for annual event

NHL Status Report: Jensen out 6 weeks for Senators 

McKenna, Augustine among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Post-Olympic buzz fueling tight races for Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bettman says

Crosby to return for Penguins against Hurricanes

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Sabres enjoying 'great chemistry,' having fun during push for playoffs: GM

NHL On Tap: Senators visit Capitals looking to close in on wild card

Jarvis fined maximum for high-sticking in Hurricanes game

NHL EDGE stats: Kucherov building strong case for Hart Trophy

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats