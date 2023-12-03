Kerfoot has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Blues for 4th straight win

Connor Ingram made 31 saves for the Coyotes (12-9-2). Michael Carcone, Nick Schmaltz and Matias Maccelli scored during a three-goal first period.

Brandon Saad scored and Joel Hofer made 18 saves for the Blues (12-10-1), who lost their second in three games.

Arizona’s four consecutive wins have been against the past four Stanley Cup champions: the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Blues.

Ingram started all four games, allowing a combined five goals.

Carcone’s fourth goal in three games gave Arizona a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the game. Kerfoot retrieved the puck in the corner and fed Carcone open in the slot.

Schmaltz made it 2-0 at 15:49 on a power play, scoring in front off Kerfoot’s backhand pass from along the goal line.

Maccelli upped it to 3-0 at 19:22 with a one-timer from the right face-off circle that went over Hofer’s left shoulder.

Jason Zucker’s apparent goal for Arizona at 6:47 of the third was overturned upon video review because of he kicked the puck with his right skate.

Saad cut it to 3-1 at 9:35 of the third, scoring with a backhand shot after Oskar Sundqvist’s pass deflected off a skate to him during a scramble around the net.

Jake Neighbors’ apparent goal for St. Louis at 18:17 of the third was overturned because a video review determined the puck never crossed the goal line.

Kerfoot’s empty-net goal at 18:45 made for the 4-1 final.