Parise talks Stanley Cup chase, signing with Avalanche in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Colorado Avalanche forward Zach Parise.

Zach Parise is back.

The 39-year-old forward signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 26. He went from skating on his own in Minnesota to playing at Madison Square Garden when he debuted against the New York Rangers on Feb. 5.

For Colorado, this is about adding veteran depth, a player who had 1,224 games of experience in the regular season and 111 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild and New York Islanders.

Parise plays in the top nine, kills penalties and fills in on the power play. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games for the Avalanche entering a key Central Division battle against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

"Great character guy, great work ethic, great off-ice and on-ice habits," coach Jared Bednar said. "It has been a real good addition to our team."

For Parise, this is about taking one last shot at the Stanley Cup. The closest he has come in 19 seasons was the Stanley Cup Final in 2012, when the Devils lost to the Los Angeles Kings in six games. The Avalanche won the Cup in 2022.

It's difficult leaving his family behind in Minnesota but fun playing with elite players, and it's something to savor, knowing this is the end of his NHL career.

NHL.com talked to Parise about his time away and his return.

You played all 82 games last season and scored 21 goals, third on the Islanders. Did you really think you were done playing? How much did you talk to Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello?

"After last season I was pretty content with being done. I kept in touch with Lou. I didn't skate or anything, but I kept training with the guys. Once the guys left for [training] camp, I kind of got the itch a little bit again.

"In your mind, you're like, 'I know I can still play.' I was fortunate that some teams were willing to give me the opportunity to join late, so I just started what would be my normal summer training. I started skating in October and had it set in my mind to be ready around January, February, and so it worked out like that. It was good."

OK, so you knew you were going to sign somewhere. Still, what was it like for the NHL season to start without you? What was it like being home with your kids, Jaxson and Emmy, 10, and Theo, 6?

"It was definitely different, but it was great because I got to coach all three of my kids' teams. They didn't go to New York, so after being away from them for two years, it was a lot of fun to always be on the bench, be on the ice for their practices. So that kind of took my mind off of everything else, and actually, I loved it. I still knew that I was training and getting ready to play, but I was very happy just being at home doing that.

"I was busy -- way more busy than I was playing. Literally, you'd have nights where I'd be on the ice with my son's team at one rink in Edina and then I'd fly over to Bloomington to go on the ice with my daughter's team, so there was no down time, really. And it was awesome. I loved it."

In that sense, was it hard to come back to the NHL?

"Really hard. Yep. That was really hard, as it was the last couple years too. And I knew that was going to happen. But the way we looked at it was … I mean, hopefully I'm gone for a long time (because of a long playoff run), but it will be shorter than it would be for a full season. And again, as players we all want that one opportunity, and I wanted one more chance at it. That was kind of the driving thing."

Can you put into words how badly you want to win the Cup?

"I don't really know how to put it into words. That's what we grow up our whole lives wanting to do, wanting the opportunity to do it. I've had one chance. I don't want to say one chance, but, you know, one crack at it. And I've played on a lot of good teams where sometimes it just doesn't happen, you know? A lot's got to go right. But it's hard to put into words. It's just … it's why we play the game."

How fun has it been to jump onto a team with stars like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen?

"Really good. Really good team. It's a fun style of hockey to play, and I knew playing against them for so many years how good they are. When you see them in person and you see how hard they work to be where they are, you really appreciate how good they are. But when you share ice with them on a daily basis, you catch yourself a lot of times saying, 'Wow.' I've played with a lot of really good players and against a lot of great players, but man, these guys, it's just a different level."

Are you sure you’re sure this is it? What if you have a great time? What if you win the Cup? What if you get the itch again, again?

"I hope that's the case (laugh), but I'll be 40. It's been a great run, but I think that'll be it."

Does that mindset help you soak this up -- every flight, every bus ride, every morning skate, every game?

"Yeah, and honestly, that was kind of a little bit of the approach last year too. Halfway through the year it gets tough. Seasons are long, and that stuff starts to cross your mind. So last year just really wanted to enjoy it, because you just don't know. But now especially this year, it's, 'All right, this is my last time playing at MSG. Enjoy it.' You know what I mean?"