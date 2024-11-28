MacKinnon talks hot start with Avalanche, 4 Nations Face-Off in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this special Thanksgiving edition, we feature Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.

After the Colorado Avalanche were able to battle through their early-season injury troubles, Nathan MacKinnon can see them making strides toward regaining their position as one of the NHL’s top teams.

The Avalanche (12-9-0) are 12-5-0 since losing their first four games, including 6-1-0 in their past eight, heading into a visit from the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360).

“Even when we were hurt, I could see the potential,” MacKinnon said. “Our style is our style, but, obviously, when we have all of our best players back, it helps a lot.”

Forwards Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder), Ross Colton (broken foot), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin (NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program/suspension), Miles Wood (upper body) and Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and defenseman Devon Toews (lower body) each missed time this season. All but Colton and Landeskog have resumed playing.

MacKinnon was one of the keys to Colorado surviving when it was short-handed. The 29-year-old picked up where he left off last season, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player for the first time and leads the League with 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists) in 22 games.

But MacKinnon insisted, “There wasn’t one key,” to the Avalanche overcoming their issues earlier this season.

“There were a lot of keys,” he said. “Obviously, it was a challenging time, but we made it through (above) .500, so pretty solid.”

MacKinnon has a lot to look forward to in the coming months, including representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament, with rosters made up exclusively of NHL players, will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20, with Canada, the United States, Sweden and Finland competing.

MacKinnon was one of the first six players named to Canada’s roster on June 28 along with teammate Cale Makar, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL.com talked with MacKinnon last week about his excitement about the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Avalanche’s season, Makar’s play and more.

How did coach Jared Bednar keep the group together during the challenging start to the season?

“He handled it great. He’s a great coach. At the end of the day, it’s up to him and, obviously, the guys in the room to hold it together. He’s obviously our coach and helps us a lot, but we really dug in as a group and got some wins.”

How do you approach it individually when so many of your teammates are out? Is it important to try not to do too much?

“If you could control things, I would have five goals every night. So, no matter who is in the lineup, I just try to play my best, and sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s not that great. But I always try to do be as good as I can, and I feel like that’s everyone’s mentality in our room.”

What are the steps the Avalanche need to take to continue improving?

“Nothing really. You just gradually try to get better. We’ve got a lot of hockey left, and I think that the guys are coming back are hungry and ready to contribute. Trying to get better every day is kind of the goal and I think our systems and style, obviously, we won with it, so it’s up to us just to play to our best.”

Makar leads defensemen and is tied for seventh in the NHL with 30 points (eight goals, 22 assists) in 21 games. You’ve watched him play at a high level for six seasons with the Avalanche, but how impressive has he been this season?

“Yeah, unreal. Obviously, he’s the best defenseman in the League and one of the best players in the whole League, so we’re very lucky to have him back there. He’s really elevated his game always, and he’ll continue to do that. He’s always looking to get better and it’s definitely a treat to play with him.”

Unfortunately, Landeskog hasn’t been able to make it back yet from cartilage replacement surgery on his right knee and hasn’t played since you won the Stanley Cup in 2022. How difficult has it been to watch your captain go through this with stops and starts in his training?

“I’m just supporting him. That’s really it. Obviously, it [stinks] what he’s going through, but I truly believe he’ll come out on the other side better and he’ll be back and playing.”

Canada’s first game in the 4 Nations Face-Off against Sweden on Feb. 12 is still more than two months away, but have you started to get excited about it?

“Definitely, very excited. I’m very, very excited. Best-on-best is something that I think we’ve all wanted for a while now and it’s going to be awesome. I think we’re all excited the NHL his putting on this tournament and it’s going to be a fun time.”

Have you talked much with Makar or Crosby or the other players about who else might be on the team and what the games might be like?

“Not really about who is going to be on the team. I know six guys are going to be on the team. I guess it is a little bit about who else is coming, the lines, the power play and stuff like that. We don’t talk a lot. Obviously, we’re all pretty busy right now, but I’m sure in January and the early February we’ll start to have a lot more dialogue. I’m sure when the rest of the team is picked, we’ll have a call and that will kind of get us going for it for sure.”

Will it feel a little more real when the rest of the rosters are revealed Dec. 4?

“Yeah, it will be exciting. You’ll see the roster, but you’ll actually get everyone’s faces in your head and you can start to imagine playing with different guys and what it will be like. So, that will be pretty exciting.”

You’ll also play against at least one of your Avalanche teammates in the tournament with Mikko Rantanen selected to play for Finland. Have the two of you talked about what that might be like?

“No. It is what it is. I don’t think it will be that weird. I’ve played against him before at the World Championships.”