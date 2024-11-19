Zetterberg talks Red Wings, trust in Yzerman in Q&A with NHL.com

Former Detroit captain enjoying 'ambassador' role with team, also discusses padel business

Zetterberg_waves

© Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg.

DETROIT -- When Henrik Zetterberg talks about the Detroit Red Wings, he still uses words like "we" and "our." He speaks in the present tense sometimes even though he has moved home to Sweden and doesn't have an official role with the team.

The Red Wings selected him in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 1999 NHL Draft. He played his entire 15-season NHL career for them from 2002-18, winning the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2008, serving as captain for his final six seasons.

In the Red Wings' 98-season history, he ranks fifth in goals (337), assists (623) and points (960) in the regular season. He's third in goals (57) -- behind Steve Yzerman (70) and Gordie Howe (67) -- and fifth in points (120) in the playoffs.

"The Wings are my team," he said. "They will always be my team. I'll always be an ambassador for the Wings. It's such a big part of my life."

Many of Zetterberg's former teammates work for the Red Wings. Yzerman is the general manager, Nicklas Lidstrom vice president of hockey operations, Kris Draper assistant GM and director of amateur scouting, Jiri Fischer associate director of player personnel, and Dan Cleary assistant director of player development. Kirk Maltby is a pro scout. Niklas Kronwall is part of European player development.

Zetterberg helps them informally while living in Angelholm, the home of Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League. Two current members of the Red Wings played there as prospects: defenseman Moritz Seider (2020-21) and center Marco Kasper (2020-23).

He enjoys family life with his wife, Emma, and 9-year-old son, Love (pronounced Loo-VEY), visiting the Detroit area from time to time to check in on the Red Wings and his business. He's part of a group -- which includes Kronwall and Nashville Predators forward Gustav Nyquist, another former teammate -- that opened Zmash Padel in the suburb of Sterling Heights, Michigan, in January. The facility features padel, a racket sport like tennis on an enclosed court using the walls.

The 44-year-old caught up with NHL.com recently at Little Caesars Arena.

What's life like for you now?

"It's a good life. We stayed here for one year after I retired, which was fun. I could still be around, come down to the rink and be a part of this. But we moved back to Sweden, where our extended family lives. We missed out so much being here, and Love was 3 at that time. I would say I'm involved in different companies. I keep myself busy."

Why invest in Zmash Padel?

"It's the fastest growing sport in the world. This keeps me coming over here more often, which is nice. I turned 22 when I came over. I left when I was 38, so a big part of my grown life is here, a lot of friends are here, and so for us to be able to come back and open a business here, it's pretty cool.

"Right now we're the biggest indoor facility of padel in the United States. We've got eight courts. We made it really Scandinavian; unbelievable locker rooms, nice lounge, pro shop. If you look in Miami and New York, it's really going, but no one really has done it here. For us to introduce a brand new sport, it's been challenging but a lot of fun too."

henrik-zetterberg-padel

© Courtesy of Zmash Padel

Does padel keep you in shape?

"That's the only thing I do now to stay in shape. When I retired, I was so sick and tired of being in the gym or running. I couldn't really run because of my back, didn’t like to ride the bike. When I moved home, this was just exploding in Sweden. Friends were like, 'You want to come and play?' I'm like, 'Yeah, sure.' I got hooked right away. I play it two or three times a week. It lets me, you know, eat good and enjoy life."

Are you involved in hockey at all?

"Nothing officially. Once you go in officially, you're going to have to do it full out. Like, I have a hard time doing it halfway. But right now I can do it halfway, because it's not official.

"If you look here, 'Stevie,' Draper, Cleary, Maltby, 'Kronner,' it's all the guys I played with. We have a lot of prospects in Sweden. If you look at Kasper and Seider, they were in the town I live in. I spent a lot of time with Kasper before he came over here. I do a lot, but I don't have to do reports. I enjoy watching guys. Draper might text me, 'Hey, can you check this guy out?' I can see it with an open mind and speak to him afterwards.

"Where we are now, I'm able to spend a lot of time with Love. I can coach his team. I can drive him to school and pick him up every day. I enjoy the family life. I enjoy not traveling as much.

"But I definitely could see me later on doing something, because it is an unbelievable group of guys. We have a lot of fun, and they work hard. That's probably one reason too. I see how hard they work. If it would be official, I'd want to do it too, go full out like everyone else."

What do you think of the Red Wings?

"It's a rebuild. You have to go through that. I felt so bad last year when they didn't make the playoffs, because it was so close. I think this building needs a playoff run. Joe Louis Arena was so special, but it was special because of all the history that was made in there, all the playoff runs, all the Cups, everything that happened. Just imagine a playoff run in here.

"They made some nice additions. I'm really glad Patrick Kane decided to stay. Lucas Raymond is taking another step. We have pieces. But it's still a young team. You'll see that there's a lot to learn. I think the coaching staff is doing a great job. But then you’ve got to add pieces. That's just part of it.

"It's harder and harder. Fifteen years ago you could pick four teams and one of those four teams would win the Cup. Now you can't. It's crazy. They're on a good path. Stevie, he's doing it the right way, doing it the Stevie way, and they will be back in the postseason and have a great run."

You played for Sweden multiple times, winning gold at the Olympics and IIHF World Championship in 2006. You were named captain for the Olympics in 2014 and the World Cup of Hockey 2016 (only to be replaced because of injury each time). What do you think of the 4 Nations Face-Off featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20?

"I am really excited. Finally, the best of the best will play against the best again. It's going to be a hell of a tournament. Canada, I wouldn't want to pick that team, because there's a lot of good players who will not be on that team. Any team can win it; let's put it like that. But I think Canada is the favorite.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be electric. Hopefully it's going to be a good product and come again, because I think hockey needs it. All the best need to play against all the best.”

