Zetterberg talks Red Wings, trust in Yzerman in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature former Detroit Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg.

DETROIT -- When Henrik Zetterberg talks about the Detroit Red Wings, he still uses words like "we" and "our." He speaks in the present tense sometimes even though he has moved home to Sweden and doesn't have an official role with the team.

The Red Wings selected him in the seventh round (No. 210) of the 1999 NHL Draft. He played his entire 15-season NHL career for them from 2002-18, winning the Stanley Cup and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2008, serving as captain for his final six seasons.

In the Red Wings' 98-season history, he ranks fifth in goals (337), assists (623) and points (960) in the regular season. He's third in goals (57) -- behind Steve Yzerman (70) and Gordie Howe (67) -- and fifth in points (120) in the playoffs.

"The Wings are my team," he said. "They will always be my team. I'll always be an ambassador for the Wings. It's such a big part of my life."

Many of Zetterberg's former teammates work for the Red Wings. Yzerman is the general manager, Nicklas Lidstrom vice president of hockey operations, Kris Draper assistant GM and director of amateur scouting, Jiri Fischer associate director of player personnel, and Dan Cleary assistant director of player development. Kirk Maltby is a pro scout. Niklas Kronwall is part of European player development.

Zetterberg helps them informally while living in Angelholm, the home of Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League. Two current members of the Red Wings played there as prospects: defenseman Moritz Seider (2020-21) and center Marco Kasper (2020-23).

He enjoys family life with his wife, Emma, and 9-year-old son, Love (pronounced Loo-VEY), visiting the Detroit area from time to time to check in on the Red Wings and his business. He's part of a group -- which includes Kronwall and Nashville Predators forward Gustav Nyquist, another former teammate -- that opened Zmash Padel in the suburb of Sterling Heights, Michigan, in January. The facility features padel, a racket sport like tennis on an enclosed court using the walls.

The 44-year-old caught up with NHL.com recently at Little Caesars Arena.

What's life like for you now?

"It's a good life. We stayed here for one year after I retired, which was fun. I could still be around, come down to the rink and be a part of this. But we moved back to Sweden, where our extended family lives. We missed out so much being here, and Love was 3 at that time. I would say I'm involved in different companies. I keep myself busy."

Why invest in Zmash Padel?

"It's the fastest growing sport in the world. This keeps me coming over here more often, which is nice. I turned 22 when I came over. I left when I was 38, so a big part of my grown life is here, a lot of friends are here, and so for us to be able to come back and open a business here, it's pretty cool.

"Right now we're the biggest indoor facility of padel in the United States. We've got eight courts. We made it really Scandinavian; unbelievable locker rooms, nice lounge, pro shop. If you look in Miami and New York, it's really going, but no one really has done it here. For us to introduce a brand new sport, it's been challenging but a lot of fun too."