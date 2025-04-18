Crosby feeling urgency as Penguins miss Stanley Cup Playoffs for 3rd straight season

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby walked into an empty locker room Friday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain came to grab some things, say a few goodbyes and head into another long offseason.

A few years ago, it would have been an odd scene. Missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs rarely was considered during a streak of 16 straight appearances from 2007-22.

Now, the Penguins will sit out a third straight postseason. Crosby wants it to end.

"It's difficult when you're cleaning out your locker and stall and you're just thinking [about] how fun it is to play in the playoffs," Crosby said. "How important that is and how much work everyone puts into trying to make that happen. It's not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you're going home."

At age 37, Crosby continues to do his part, leading Pittsburgh with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games. He averaged at least 1.00 points per game for a 20th season, passing Wayne Gretzky (19) for the most in NHL history, and reached 90 points in a third straight season for the first time.

But there's urgency.

The Penguins haven't won a postseason series since 2018. Crosby, who will turn 38 on Aug. 7, is the youngest of a core trio including center Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang.

Malkin will be 39 years old on July 31 and will be going into the final season of a four-year, $24.4 million contract ($6.1 million average annual value) signed July 12, 2022. He had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games.

Letang will turn 38 on April 24. He had surgery this week to close a small hole in the wall of his heart and finished the season with 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 74 games, his lowest total since 2013-14 when he had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 37 games.

Crosby, Malkin and Letang have won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

They've pushed for a fourth. Time won't stop. At some point, they won't be around.

"Missing the playoffs the last few years, I think there's always going to be thoughts and opinions," Crosby said. "We've got to prove it. I think that we've got to find a way to get back there. ... When you lose, you're going to hear that. That's part of it. That's part of what [stings] about losing. But yeah, it's up to us to find a way to get back there."

Crosby knows how it feels to lift the Cup. Erik Karlsson hasn't gotten to that point yet.

The 34-year-old defenseman was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6, 2023. At the time, he said Pittsburgh provided his best chance of winning the Stanley Cup for the first time.

In two seasons, Karlsson has led Penguins defensemen with 109 points (22 goals, 87 assists) in 164 games but has missed the playoffs twice. His desire for a championship hasn't changed.

"It's still at the same level," Karlsson said. “Obviously I love being here and I've enjoyed my time here on a personal level. There's zero complaints, obviously."

Karlsson, who has two seasons left on an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million AAV), would like to remain in Pittsburgh. He also knows it might not be his decision.

"I've been in this situation before and been through this before," Karlsson said. "I realize the magnitude of it. At the end of the day, it's a business. Whatever happens is going to happen. But all I can say is I've enjoyed everything here. I enjoy [it] on a personal level. Me and my family really want it to work here."

Change has been constant since Kyle Dubas was hired as general manager and president of hockey operations June 1, 2023.

The prospect pool was retooled. Rutger McGroarty, acquired in a trade from the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22, and Ville Koivunen, acquired in a trade that sent Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, 2024, provided evidence after the rookie forwards were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on March 28.

In the next three years at the NHL Draft, Pittsburgh has 30 picks, including four in the first round and 18 in the first three.

"The opportunity to leverage those prospects and draft capital that [Dubas has] acquired to potentially help our team in the near future is a real possibility," coach Mike Sullivan said. "So I know that those are Kyle's intentions. Obviously, would we like to return this team to contention when that window still exists, when we still have, in particular, our captain that's still playing at such an elite level? I know those are Kyle's intentions. They're certainly his aspirations."

Sullivan plans to oversee it in what would be his 11th season with Pittsburgh.

"My intentions are to be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins," he said.

In some ways, next season should look familiar. Sullivan was hired Dec. 12, 2015. Crosby was a rookie in 2005-06 before Malkin and Letang joined the following season.

"I guess it is on the back of your mind that these guys who have been here, and they carry the torch, that time is undefeated," said forward Bryan Rust, who had an NHL career-high 31 goals in his 11th season. "I think all good things come to an end. But don't think we're quite there yet. So we've got time, and obviously we want to make the most of it, especially with these franchise guys who have been here for so long."

Even they can't rest though. Not with the intention of being part of that next run.

"You know what? Regardless of your age, you have to prove yourself," Crosby said. "If there's a lot of healthy competition, I think that's better for us. That means that there's tough decisions that have to be made. So if you have a good team, I think that's what you're looking at."