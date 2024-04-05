Crosby still passing NHL milestones as Penguins' heart and soul

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby has a common refrain for reaching milestones.
“It’s a nice number,” the Pittsburgh Penguins captain has said routinely.
To Crosby, the numbers have meaning but aren’t a focus. They track the passage of time, just how long he’s been at this.
The names are what he values, those attached to the numbers and belonging to some of the greatest to have ever played in the NHL.
“That’s something that I think about a whole lot,” Crosby told NHL.com. “I think it’s something that, when it happens or when it’s talked about, you appreciate being in that company. I think you reflect a little bit, but not a lot.
“I think that the main thing is being a fan of the game and growing up watching a lot of the players, I think it’s just cool to be in that company.”
The 36-year-old center continues to carve his place as one of the best with one milestone in the rearview and a few more straight ahead, beginning when Pittsburgh hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN).
Leading the Penguins with 84 points (39 goals, 45 assists) in 76 games, Crosby has clinched a 19th season averaging at least a point per game to tie Wayne Gretzky for the most in League history. He has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 12 games since going eight with just two assists from Feb. 29-March 12.
Like Crosby, Gretzky was at least a point per game in his first 19 seasons before finishing his 20th and final with 62 points (nine goals, 53 assists) in 70 games with the New York Rangers in 1998-99.
“Doesn’t surprise me. Not one bit, actually,” Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. “Because of the time and the work he puts into his game, just getting better in every aspect. Consistency, it’s going to be there every single year. Not surprised.”
Crosby has 1,586 points (589 goals, 997 assists) in 1,266 games, four points behind Phil Esposito (1,590 points; 717 goals, 873 assists) for 10th all-time. Three more assists would make him the 14th player in NHL history to hit 1,000. He needs 11 goals to become the 21st with 600.
That hasn’t distracted from what has been a volatile season for the Penguins (35-30-11), who are 5-0-2 on a seven-game point streak to pull within two points of the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference following a 4-1 win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday.
The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders each have 83 points; the Flyers are in third place in the Metropolitan Division and the Islanders hold the second wild card (Philadelphia has three more regulation wins). Washington and the Detroit Red Wings each have 82 points and a game in hand on the Penguins, with 81 points, Islanders and Flyers in the final push toward punching tickets to the postseason.
As Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan has said, nobody feels it more than Crosby.