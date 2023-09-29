‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Igor Shesterkin smiled on the first day of training camp when asked what it was like to be back.

"I'm so happy," the New York Rangers goalie said. "I'm so excited about a new season. … I missed hockey. I missed my teammates. So happy to talk about it."

If he holds true to his words, this happy, upbeat and even loquacious version of Shesterkin is here to stay this season.

It might be the Rangers' best and biggest weapon, too.

"I just want to be positive every day, because last season I was so mad at myself because I didn't play like I want," Shesterkin said. "I hope this season will be the other way and I will be more happy and enjoy more to talk with you guys [the media]."

Shesterkin's statistics from last season bely what he thought of himself.

He was 37-13-8 in 58 games. He had a 2.48 goals-against average and .916 save percentage, eighth and 10th, respectively, among the 42 goalies who played in 30 or more games. He was tied for third in wins. He had three shutouts. He was good. It didn't matter to him.

"Oh yeah, I was too hard on myself for sure," he said. "I think you remember how I was every practice, so mad and I didn't want to talk too much with anybody except my family."

Being your own worst critic can be a good thing to block out the noise or hype around you.

Shesterkin, after all, was coming off a 2021-22 season in which he won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL's best goalie and was the second runner-up for the Hart Trophy as the League's most valuable player.

He went from being Henrik Lundqvist's replacement in New York to being the toast of the town in 2021-22. His stat line was unequaled in the NHL -- 36-13-4, a 2.07 GAA, .935 save percentage and six shutouts in 53 games.