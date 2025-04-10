Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (34-39-6) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (47-22-9)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden, Victor Ostman

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Jack Eichel (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)

Status report

The Kraken are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 7-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Hertl returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Eichel, a forward, and Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will each miss their second consecutive game. ... Samsonov, a goalie, skated with the Golden Knights. … Hague is expected to play after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with an illness. … Olofsson (illness) is a game-time decision. If he is unable to play, Holtz will take his spot. ... Howden and Roy swapped places on the first and fourth lines.

