Kraken at Golden Knights projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-39-6) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (47-22-9)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Tye Kartye -- Jared McCann -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Michael Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Cale Fleury, John Hayden, Victor Ostman
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Nicolas Hague -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt
Injured: Jack Eichel (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Ilya Samsonov (lower body)
Status report
The Kraken are expected to use the same 18 skaters from a 7-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. ... Hertl returns after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. ... Eichel, a forward, and Pietrangelo, a defenseman, will each miss their second consecutive game. ... Samsonov, a goalie, skated with the Golden Knights. … Hague is expected to play after missing a 3-2 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday with an illness. … Olofsson (illness) is a game-time decision. If he is unable to play, Holtz will take his spot. ... Howden and Roy swapped places on the first and fourth lines.