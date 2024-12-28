Video Review: SEA @ VAN – 3:29 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Batted Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal Vancouver

Explanation:
The initial call on the ice was good goal for Vancouver. After the Officials huddled, they came to the Situation Room with no goal due to a batted puck. Video review confirmed that Vancouver’s Dakota Joshua batted the puck, which caused it to illegally enter the Seattle net. According to Rule 78.5 (i), apparent goals shall be disallowed, “When the puck has been directed, batted or thrown into the net by an attacking player other than with a stick. When this occurs, if it is deemed to be done deliberately, then the decision shall be NO GOAL. A goal cannot be scored when the puck has been deliberately batted with any part of the attacking player’s body into the net.

Latest News

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Dobes has shutout in NHL debut for Canadiens against Panthers

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson out for Canucks against Kraken

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia scores 14 in win against Kazakhstan

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Cooper honors Rosen during pregame press conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, to miss remainder of WJC with shoulder injury

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule

Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs 

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Capitals with upper-body injury

Blackwood signs 5-year contract with Avalanche

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Lightning prospect Gauthier has moves for future NHL career

Golden Knights score 4 in 3rd period, rally past Sharks

Lehkonen gets 1st NHL hat trick, Avalanche defeat Utah